Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 16 2024

Global oil prices rise as Azerbaijani oil faces sharp decline

16 October 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Global oil prices rise as Azerbaijani oil faces sharp decline
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Oil prices in the global markets saw an upward trend, while Azerbaijani oil experienced a noticeable decline.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more