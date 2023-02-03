Azerbaijani president underscores growth in natural gas export

3 February 2023 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's natural gas export is growing, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that the gas export was around 19 billion cubic meters in 2021, last year 22.6 and this year the country is expecting 24.5.

"So that means that the MOU with European Commission is being successfully implemented. We not only increase the production, we increase export and we expand the geography. And I'm sure that today the countries, which are involved in this project, will see and already see the benefit of it. And also it allows through different other connections and potential inter-connectors to connect many more countries in Europe, and with respect to the resources of natural gas. I many times already said that we have natural gas reserves, which will be enough for us and our partners for at least 100 years,” the president added.

In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cu.m. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first 10 months and is expected to supply 11.5bn cu. m. of gas to Europe by the end of the year.

