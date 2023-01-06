Azernews.Az

Friday January 6 2023

Bulgarian president: More countries to join SGC project

6 January 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Following Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria will join the Southern Gas Corridor project aimed at additional gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, Azernews reports.

