Bulgarian president: More countries to join SGC project
Following Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria will join the Southern Gas Corridor project aimed at additional gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%