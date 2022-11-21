Azerbaijan is in unique position to introduce renewables into its energy mix - UNECE

21 November 2022 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is in a unique position to introduce renewable energy sources into its energy mix, Gianluca Sambucini, Secretary of the Group of Experts on Renewable Energy (GERE), United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), told Trend November 21.

"The country’s dependence on natural gas for electrification provides substantial synergies for the proliferation of renewable energy. In order to improve the landscape, of course, changes need to be made. It is, though, a good time to proceed with such changes. International practice is now mature enough to ensure a viable model without significant risks and to attract foreign investments. Moreover, international support, including the one provided by UNECE with the Renewable Energy Hard Talk is available to have a better understanding solutions and priorities, and to transform key issues into opportunities," he said.

Sambucini pointed out that the country has ambitious prospects for development of renewable energy, despite the impact on the economy of COVID-19 and the recent energy crisis.

"Overall, Azerbaijan has the goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in the installed capacity of electricity to 24 percent in 2026 and 30 percent in 2030. Towards these goals, many projects have been recently implemented. For example, official data clearly shows that new power plants have been commissioned, including Megapower projects that are of decisive importance for the transformation of Azerbaijan's energy system to increase the renewable energy uptake and become an exporter of this type of energy," he added.

