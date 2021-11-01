By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $87.23 per barrel, having grown by 82 cents (0.95 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $88.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $85.78.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.1 per barrel last week, up by 49 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.25 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.83.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82 per barrel, which is $1.07 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $80.89.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $84.69 per barrel, remaining unchanged.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.41.

Oil grade/date Oct.25, 2021 Oct.26, 2021 Oct.27, 2021 Oct.28, 2021 Oct.29, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88.19 $88.17 $87.13 $86.89 $85.78 $87.23 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87.25 $87.23 $85.95 $84.83 $85.21 $86.1 Urals (EX NOVO) $83.00 $83.05 $81.82 $80.89 $81.25 $82 Brent Dated $86.12 $85.85 $84.48 $83.41 $83.63 $84.69

