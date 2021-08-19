By Trend

The construction of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will be completed in 2022, Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources told Trend.

According to the ministry, the total length of the pipeline will be 82 kilometers.

"Last year, 86 million Turkish liras ($10.29 million) were spent on preparatory work for the construction of the gas pipeline," the ministry said.

This year, 68.8 million Turkish liras ($8.23 million) will be spent on the construction of the gas pipeline, added the ministry.

Azerbaijan and Turkish energy ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project on December 15, 2020. The pipeline’s throughput capacity will make up 500 million cubic meters per year.

The project will be implemented by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Turkey’s BOTAS.

Turkey’s TPAO company will conduct communication and other works within the project.

Nakhchivan currently receives gas mainly through Iran.

