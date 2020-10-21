By Ayya Lmahamad

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, has received the Project of the Year Award from the US- based Project Management Institute, local media has reported.

TANAP was awarded Project of the Year for the highest safety and quality during construction and for the positive social, economic and cultural values it has created for ecosystems.

It should be noted that Project Management Institute awards projects that achieve high organizational results and have a positive impact on the community in application of standards in project management processes.

Earlier it was reported that test shipment of Azerbaijani natural gas from Shah Deniz-2 gas condensate field to Europe via Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline has started.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans Anatolian Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. The pipeline has a strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year at initial stage and would be increased later up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline is a pipeline project to transport natural gas, starting from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe.

The initial capacity of the pipeline will be about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

