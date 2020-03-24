By Trend

BP sees no serious disruption to its operations due to coronavirus, Trend reports citing the company.

“At every operating site – be it an offshore platform or a petrochemical facility – we have robust business continuity plans in place to make sure we can continue to provide the energy and fuels that the world needs,” said the company.

At major operational sites, such as our refineries, BP has implemented a new ‘team-based’ shift model, where contact between two teams is restricted.

“We are currently not experiencing any serious disruption to our operations due to coronavirus and our commitment to our customers and suppliers remains the same,” the company said.

“While we all grapple with the impact of COVID-19, BP and the wider energy industry is also managing the impacts of steep falls in commodity prices and stock markets at the same moment. Such volatility is not new; BP is well-practised in taking action to weather the challenges of the external environment,” said BP. “Our executive support team and other leadership teams are meeting daily to address and respond to the ever-changing conditions in the countries where we operate.”

BP is focused on supporting governments’ calls to limit the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring the supplies of energy, fuel and vital petrochemical feedstocks are uninterrupted.