By Trend

AzerEnerji OJSC, Azerbaijan’s energy operator carried out repair and restoration work to restore lost generating capacity of power plants, including the Khachmaz modular power plant, Trend reports referring to the company’s press service.

Before the adoption of the program, by the autumn of 2018, two out of 10 units at this power plant weren’t functioning, and the remaining eight weren’t operating at full capacity, according to the report.

After carrying out the relevant work, spare parts of 10 units were replaced and the Khachmaz modular power plant is already operating at full capacity.

As a result of the measures taken, it was possible to restore 50 percent of the capacity that was lost, as well as to ensure reliable operation of the power plant.

AzerEnerji OJSC, along with the Khachmaz power plant, also carries out repair and reconstruction at 12 power plants, including 6 modular ones.

To date, about 500 megawatts of lost capacity have been restored at 12 power plants in total. The Rehabilitation Program, covering 2018-2021, envisages restoration of more than 1,000 megawatts of lost capacity and ensuring reliable operation.

