By Trend

Power plants of Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan’s electricity producer, generated almost 6 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in January-March 2018 as compared to around 6.04 billion kilowatt hour in the same period 2017, Azerenergy said in a message Apr. 2.

According to the message, Azerenergy’s power plants generated over 1.95 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in March 2018 as compared to 1.96 billion kilowatt hour in March 2017.

In 2017, Azerenergy generated 21.9 billion kilowatt hour of electricity as compared to about 22.6 billion kilowatt hour in 2016.

