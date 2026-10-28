Azerbaijani President: We are pleased with the dynamic development of relations with Czechia

28 October 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

“Active political dialogue provides a solid foundation for expanding our cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, defense industry, humanitarian and other fields,” the head of state emphasized.

“We are pleased with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Czech relations, which are rooted in rich traditions,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Czech President Petr Pavel on the occasion of the Czech Republic’s National Day.

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