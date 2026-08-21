88.2% of Azerbaijanis support banning social media access for under-16s - survey [PHOTO]

21 August 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A majority of respondents in Azerbaijan support banning access to social media platforms for people under the age of 16, according to a survey conducted by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the survey results, 88.2% of respondents said they support restricting social media access for those under 16.

Support was even higher among respondents who have children under the age of 16. 91.2% of this group backed the proposed restriction, while 67.9% said their children currently use social media platforms.

The survey also found that 87.5% of respondents believe children's use of social networks has a negative impact on their education and upbringing.

Meanwhile, 93.1% said they consider it appropriate for the state to regulate social media platforms.

The survey was conducted by the Media Development Agency between July 25 and August 2, 2026, through face-to-face interviews.

A total of 1,200 people aged 18 and above participated in the survey.

The findings indicate strong public support in Azerbaijan for tighter regulation of children's access to social media, particularly among parents of children under 16.