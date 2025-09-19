Construction of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway progresses rapidly [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 September 2025 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Highways Agency is advancing the construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway, a key infrastructure project in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports.

The highway, spanning 77.6 km with two lanes and a 15-meter roadbed, starts from Sugovushan in the Agdere region and ends at the “Veng Circle” in Kalbajar, connecting with the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

Significant progress has been made on earthworks: the first 24 km section has been cleared of unsuitable soil, the soil bed expanded, and the road base, along with lower asphalt-concrete layers completed for 20 km. Rock removal and mechanical drilling are underway in the 21–25 km and 63–78 km sections, particularly in rugged terrain, to ensure proper roadbed expansion and visibility for safety.

Stone retaining walls are being built on dangerous slopes to prevent landslides and avalanches, while construction and repairs of water pipes, crossings, and bridges are also in progress.

Works are conducted in line with construction norms and rules, with sufficient equipment and manpower deployed to ensure timely and high-quality completion. The highway is expected to significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.