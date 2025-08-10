Slovenia welcomes U.S.-Backed peace agreement in Caucasus
Slovenia has praised the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia for signing a peace agreement, as well as the role played by the U.S. administration in ending a conflict that has lasted for decades.
According to Azernews, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a post on social media platform X.
The post also noted that this development will undoubtedly bring new opportunities and prosperity to the region.
