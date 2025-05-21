President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony for Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sancar receiving Alisher Navoi International Prize

21 May 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

A ceremony was held in Budapest on May 21 to present Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sancar with the Alisher Navoi International Prize, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!