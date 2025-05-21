Baku to host second meeting of OTS interior ministers

21 May 2025 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The second meeting of the interior ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is set to take place in Baku at the end of this week, Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev announced during a Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held as part of the organization’s informal summit in Budapest, Azernews reports.

“Coordination between the Turkic institutions is also intensifying. Cooperation in the field of justice and law enforcement continues to develop stably and effectively,” Omuraliev stated.

The Secretary General also noted progress in fiscal cooperation and sustainable development among the member states. “In the near future, the first meeting of the Council of Central Banks of the OTS member countries and the Council on Green Financing is planned to be held in Astana, which will allow us to coordinate approaches to monetary policy, financial stability, and ‘green’ financing,” he said.