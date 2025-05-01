Kamran Aliyev reappointed as Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan

1 May 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Milli Majlis has approved the reappointment of Kamran Aliyev as Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan during a plenary session held today, Azernews reports.

The decision came following a presentation by President Ilham Aliyev, in accordance with the Constitution, which grants the President the authority to propose appointments and dismissals of the Prosecutor General, subject to parliamentary approval.

The draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

In his remarks, Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Head of State for reaffirming his trust and for presenting his candidacy once again to the supreme legislative body.

Kamran Aliyev was first appointed as Prosecutor General on May 1, 2020, and his previous term officially concluded today.