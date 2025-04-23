Azerbaijan prepares water infrastructure projects in liberated territories

23 April 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A project is being developed for the reconstruction of the Garabagh irrigation canal, a critical component of agricultural infrastructure in the region, Azernews reports, citing Rafiq Aslanov, Head of the State Supervision Service for Water Use and Protection under the State Water Resources Agency.

Aslanov made the announcement during public hearings held by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Agrarian Policy Committee on the theme “Supporting Entrepreneurship in the Agricultural Sector: Outcomes and Prospects.”

He noted that, in addition to the Garabagh irrigation canal, plans are in place to construct and rehabilitate several other water channels across the country.

“In recent years, 3,740 sub-artesian and artesian wells have been drilled nationwide,” Aslanov added, underscoring the government’s ongoing efforts to bolster water accessibility in rural areas.

According to him, construction of new reservoirs, including the Bargushad and others located in the Garabagh region, is expected to commence before the end of the year. At present, Azerbaijan’s national water reservoirs collectively hold approximately 18.76 billion cubic meters of water.

Plans are also underway to rehabilitate key water facilities in the liberated territories, including the Sarsang reservoir and others in Aghdam, Aghdara, Kalbajar, and surrounding districts. Design and cost estimate documents have been prepared, and construction on some of these projects is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

These initiatives are part of a broader national strategy to ensure sustainable water supply, support agriculture, and restore infrastructure in territories recently returned to Azerbaijani control.