President Donald Trump congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
On 10 April President Donald Trump congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Nowruz Holiday.
Azernews presents letter:
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the joyful occasion of Nowruz. This meaningful holiday is a celebration of peace, prosperity, and renewal, values that resonate deeply with people across the world.
The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong and enduring relationship rooted in mutual interests and shared goals. I look forward to building upon this foundation and achieving great accomplishments together in the years ahead.
I would also like to express my appreciation for Azerbaijan’s steadfast friendship with our close partner Israel, and commend the constructive steps your country and Armenia are taking in pursuit of regional peace and stability.
As our countries continue to deepen cooperation, please know that the United States remains a firm supporter of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
I look forward to our continued partnership and progress.
Sincerely,
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America
