Azerbaijan marks 106th Anniversary of National Security Agencies

28 March 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan commemorates the 106th anniversary of its national security agencies, tracing their origins to March 28, 1919, when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established its first intelligence and counterintelligence service to ensure state security, Azernews reports.

By decree of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on March 23, 1997, March 28 has been officially recognized as Security Officers’ Professional Day in Azerbaijan.

Defending National Security against modern threats

Today, Azerbaijan’s state security and foreign intelligence officers work diligently to protect the country from external threats and sabotage. They play a crucial role in countering foreign intelligence activities, international terrorism, transnational organized crime, religious extremism, and cybercrime, demonstrating exceptional patriotism in safeguarding national security.