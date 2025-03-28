Azerbaijan marks 106th Anniversary of National Security Agencies
Azerbaijan commemorates the 106th anniversary of its national security agencies, tracing their origins to March 28, 1919, when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established its first intelligence and counterintelligence service to ensure state security, Azernews reports.
By decree of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on March 23, 1997, March 28 has been officially recognized as Security Officers’ Professional Day in Azerbaijan.
Defending National Security against modern threats
Today, Azerbaijan’s state security and foreign intelligence officers work diligently to protect the country from external threats and sabotage. They play a crucial role in countering foreign intelligence activities, international terrorism, transnational organized crime, religious extremism, and cybercrime, demonstrating exceptional patriotism in safeguarding national security.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!