Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council [VIDEO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with visiting Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Azernews reports.
Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Valentina Matviyenko, noting that her visit would contribute to the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.
The Speaker of the Federation Council expressed her gratitude to the First Vice-President for the reception and hospitality.
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations in enhancing friendly ties between the two countries.
They highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of a strategic partnership nature, and exchanged views on bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
