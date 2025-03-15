President Ilham Aliyev confirms Azerbaijan's accession to D-8
President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on Azerbaijan's accession to the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” (D-8), Azernews reports.
According to the law, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” signed on November 22, 2012, in Islamabad.
