President Ilham Aliyev confirms Azerbaijan's accession to D-8

15 March 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

According to the law, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” signed on November 22, 2012, in Islamabad.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on Azerbaijan's accession to the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” (D-8), Azernews reports.

