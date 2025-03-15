Military Personnel of State Agency honored for service

15 March 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded military personnel of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects for their distinguished service, Azernews reports.

The head of state signed a decree granting various honors to military personnel of the Agency who have shown exceptional performance in the execution of their duties.

Following the decree, the following military personnel of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "For Service to the Homeland" Order, 3rd degree, in recognition of their exceptional service in the fulfillment of their duties:

The "For Service to the Homeland" Order of the Third Degree:

Asgarov Vasif - Lieutenant Colonel

Mirzayev Ruslan - Lieutenant Colonel

The "For the Homeland" Medal:

Ismayilov Ramin - Lieutenant Colonel

Behbudov Nofel - Major

The "For Military Services" Medal:

Abbasov Hafiz - Lieutenant Colonel

Alekperov Eldaniz - Lieutenant Colonel

Abdullayev Tural - Major

Eyvazli Parviz - Major

Mayilov Elmaddin - Major

Musayev Ilgar - Major

Heydarov Fuad – captain

Najafov Fadig – captain.