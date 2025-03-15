Military Personnel of State Agency honored for service
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded military personnel of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects for their distinguished service, Azernews reports.
The head of state signed a decree granting various honors to military personnel of the Agency who have shown exceptional performance in the execution of their duties.
Following the decree, the following military personnel of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "For Service to the Homeland" Order, 3rd degree, in recognition of their exceptional service in the fulfillment of their duties:
The "For Service to the Homeland" Order of the Third Degree:
Asgarov Vasif - Lieutenant Colonel
Mirzayev Ruslan - Lieutenant Colonel
The "For the Homeland" Medal:
Ismayilov Ramin - Lieutenant Colonel
Behbudov Nofel - Major
The "For Military Services" Medal:
Abbasov Hafiz - Lieutenant Colonel
Alekperov Eldaniz - Lieutenant Colonel
Abdullayev Tural - Major
Eyvazli Parviz - Major
Mayilov Elmaddin - Major
Musayev Ilgar - Major
Heydarov Fuad – captain
Najafov Fadig – captain.
