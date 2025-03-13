President: Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms
“I'd like to congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on its extraordinary activity throughout all these years and also for organizing this important international event,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.
The President of Azerbaijan also stressed the importance of the forum: “We are very proud that the Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms for addressing important issues of the global agenda.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!