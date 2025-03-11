New decision clarifies competition code’s application during war and emergencies

11 March 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a decision outlining the cases, sectors, and products where the requirements of the Competition Code may not apply or may be limited. This decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to Azernews, the document was prepared based on the provisions of the Competition Code. It specifically addresses situations where the provisions of the Code are either not applicable or can only be partially applied. These situations include:

When a state of war is declared across the entire country or in specific regions (in such cases, the provisions apply only to the areas affected by the declaration of martial law).

When a state of emergency is declared in specific regions of the country (the provisions apply only in the declared areas).

This new decision aims to clarify and formalize the scope of the Competition Code’s applicability in exceptional circumstances, ensuring that it aligns with national security measures during states of war or emergency.