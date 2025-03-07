Azerbaijan's accession to D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization ratified by Milli Majlis
Azerbaijan's membership in the Economic Cooperation Organization Charter of the Eight Developing Countries (D-8) was ratified today during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis. The draft law "On Accession to the D-8 Charter" was adopted in one reading, Azernews reports.
The D-8, founded in 1996 at Turkey’s initiative, includes Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. Azerbaijan's admission as the ninth full member was confirmed during the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo in December 2024.
Azerbaijan’s participation in the organization offers new avenues for economic, trade, and transit cooperation. As a key player in the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan stands to enhance links between East and West through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port. Additionally, Azerbaijan's strategic partnerships, including its role in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership, are expected to bolster its contributions to the D-8.
The D-8's goals focus on economic development, trade cooperation, and diplomatic relations, with English as its official language. Azerbaijan’s membership further strengthens its position in international trade and regional collaboration.
