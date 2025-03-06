Stage of examining documents begins in court trial of individuals of Armenian descent [PHOTOS]

6 March 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

The court hearing on the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, unlawful retention of power, and other numerous crimes, continued on March 6.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the hearing was held at the Baku Military Court, under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Camal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and with Judge Günel Səmədova as an alternate. Each of the accused persons was provided with an interpreter in their native language and legal counsel for their defense.

The defendants, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as the prosecutors defending the state prosecution, attended the hearing.

At the beginning of the hearing, the presiding judge informed the defendant Bako Sahakyan that an additional defense lawyer would be appointed at the state's expense. Sahakyan did not object to the new lawyer.

The presiding judge then invited each defendant to make a statement regarding the charges they face and other matters relevant to the comprehensive, complete, and objective examination of the charges.

During the hearing, defendants Davit Manukyan, Qurgen Stepanyan, Davit Allahverdiyan, Melikset Paşayan, Qarik Matrosyan, Levon Balayan, and Madat Babayan made free statements.

Defendant Davit Manukyan, who was born in Armenia, served in the Armenian Armed Forces as a major general and held various senior positions, including as a commander of the illegal armed groups under the self-proclaimed regime, acknowledged fighting against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. He mentioned that during the First Garabagh War, he was a regular soldier and participated in combat operations, including being injured in the Agdere direction on February 28, 1993.

Manukyan emphasized that he was not involved in the decision-making of the so-called "Security Council" of the regime and was not informed about its meetings. He also mentioned that during the 44-day war, his car was hit by a Bayraktar UAV, causing his driver to be injured, while he himself was unharmed due to his distance from the explosion.

Defendant Qurgen Stepanyan, who served in the military from 2005 to 2007 and later participated in combat in 2023, described his encounter with Azerbaijani forces while attempting to flee the post and subsequently surrendering to them.

Defendant Melikset Paşayan explained his participation in defense operations in the Agdam region during the First Garabagh War and his involvement in protecting positions during the 2020 44-day war.

Defendant Madat Babayan admitted to being in Khojaly in 1992 and mentioned his role in burying bodies there.

Defendant Bako Sahakyan briefly addressed the court, speaking about his role as the "president" of the self-proclaimed regime under Armenia's control and noted the extensive opportunities provided to him during the preliminary investigation to answer questions.

Subsequently, the court moved on to the examination of documents.

The Chief Prosecutor's Deputy Vüsal Əliyev presented historical documents confirming that Garabagh is Azerbaijani sovereign territory and Armenia's intent to annex it, including:

The February 20, 1988 decision of the Garabagh Autonomous Oblast People's Deputies Soviet requesting the transfer of Garabagh from the Azerbaijan SSR to the Armenian SSR.

The June 15, 1988 decision of the Armenian SSR Supreme Soviet on the annexation of Garabagh to Armenia.

The July 18, 1988 decision by the USSR Supreme Soviet Presidium declaring the above-mentioned decisions unconstitutional.

The August 30, 1991 declaration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Other documents regarding the declaration of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in September 1991 and other related legal acts.

Additionally, the court examined the creation of illegal armed groups such as “Big Tigran,” “David Sasunski,” “Archiv,” and “Sasun,” formed in the 1980s in Garabagh and Armenia. These groups, organized and led by Armenian authorities, carried out activities aimed at destabilizing the region.

Defendant Arkadi Gukasyan was questioned regarding his involvement with these groups, their leadership, and his connection to the criminal ideologies of "Greater Armenia" and "Miatsum." He denied his involvement with the "Krunq" organization and claimed that the arrests of those linked to the organization were not connected to their activities.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 10. The session will continue with questioning the accused.

It should be noted that these individuals, including Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Gukasyan Arkadi Arshaviri, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikoviç, Beglaryan Vasili İvani, Qazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Qurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakeloviç, Martirosyan Qarik Qriqori, Paşayan Melikset Vladimiriy, are charged under various provisions of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for crimes including planning and conducting an aggressive war, genocide, terrorism, and war crimes, among others. They face charges for direct or indirect involvement in the crimes committed during the war in Garabagh and beyond.