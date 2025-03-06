First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Perinatal Center of Ganja City United Hospital [PHOTOS]

6 March 2025 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

During her visit to Ganja on March 6, First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, visited the Perinatal Center of Ganja City United Hospital.

Hospital’s director Ilkin Ismayilov provided information about the center, which serves residents of Ganja and surrounding regions. He noted that the Perinatal Center offers high-quality diagnostic, consultation, and treatment services for expectant mothers and newborns.

During the visit, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation donated incubators and an ultrasound machine to the center. Additionally, new mothers received gifts from the Foundation during visits to newborns.

Healthcare remains one of the Foundation’s key priorities. Through projects such as “Highest Care for Children with Diabetes,” “For a Life Without Thalassemia,” and “Reconstruction and Construction of Medical Establishments,” as well as numerous charity initiatives, the Foundation continues to support the healthcare sector.