French Embassy in Baku commemorates Khojaly tragedy

26 February 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

"Today we honor the memory of the Khojaly victims and express our condolences to the entire Azerbaijani people," the Embassy stated in a post on social media, as reported by Azernews.

The French Embassy in Azerbaijan has extended its condolences on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, acknowledging the memory of the victims, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!