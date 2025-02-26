President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Türkiye
On February 26, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani President congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential activities for the development of brotherly Türkiye and strong health.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.
The Presidents expressed their confidence that the friendship, brotherhood, and allied relations between the two countries, based on the "One nation, two states" principle, would continue to develop successfully. They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral ties, future contacts, and issues of mutual interest.
