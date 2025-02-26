Honoring Victims of Khojaly: Nation’s journey from sorrow to sovereignty [PHOTOS]

26 February 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Khojaly genocide, one of the bloodiest tragedies in human history, is marked by a 33-year time gap since its occurrence. On the anniversary of this horrific massacre, a crowd gathers at the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in the Khatai district of Baku.

From early morning, a steady stream of people flows toward the monument. The area in front of the memorial, erected in memory of the victims, is submerged in a sea of flowers. Representatives from various government institutions, Khojaly residents, veterans of the Garabagh Wars, families of martyrs, soldiers, law enforcement officials, members of the public, as well as youth and schoolchildren come to pay their respects to the victims of the genocide. Additionally, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, religious leaders, and citizens of foreign countries pass by the memorial in solemn reflection.

Unlike previous years, this commemoration is accompanied not only by deep sorrow but also by a sense of pride. After years of occupation, the lands of Garabagh, including Khojaly, have been liberated from the enemy. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country have been fully restored, and the blood of our martyrs, including those who perished in the Khojaly massacre, has not been in vain.

Visitors to the memorial have expressed in interviews with local news media outlets that they will never forget the Khojaly tragedy that occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992. They curse the bloodshed carried out by the Armenian marauders and demand that those responsible for the horrific genocide face justice in court.

In Shusha and Aghdam mosques, as well as in Khojaly, Khankendi, and other liberated areas, the memories of the genocide victims are honoured today, and prayers are said for the souls of the martyrs.

During the 44-day Patriotic War, our invincible army demonstrated unparalleled heroism by liberating our territories, which had been under occupation for 30 years. As a result of the local anti-terrorist operations on September 19-20, 2023, Khojaly was also cleared of separatists and terrorists. On October 15, 2023, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev raised the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Khojaly, and other areas, marking a new and bright chapter in the story of our victory.

The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, restored through the blood of our heroic soldiers and martyrs, are the most precious national assets of our people. Last year, in line with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the State Sovereignty Day was established in Azerbaijan, to be commemorated every year on September 20.

Wide-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts are underway in the liberated territories. Confident steps are being taken along the path of the Great Return, and people are returning to their ancestral lands in the revitalized Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The residents of Khojaly, as well as Ballija village, are returning to their homes, to their native land.

The Khojaly genocide is not just an atrocity against the peaceful inhabitants of one city; it is a crime against humanity. Some countries, including several European states, which speak of the fabricated and unsubstantiated "Armenian genocide," deliberately ignore the massacre that occurred before the eyes of the world. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, with the help of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment, attacked the city of Khojaly, mercilessly massacring the civilian population. 613 people, including 63 children and 106 women, were brutally murdered, 1,275 people were taken prisoner and tortured, and the fate of 197 of them remains unknown to this day. 5,379 residents of Khojaly were forcibly displaced, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. The mass grave discovered in Khojaly, with signs of torture on the human remains, is yet another proof of Armenian savagery.

The commemoration is also aimed at drawing the international community's attention to this horrific crime, urging the world to recognize the Khojaly tragedy as genocide.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have been regularly visiting Khojaly since its liberation, meeting with the local population. During these meetings, the President has emphasized that the Khojaly genocide will never be forgotten and that Khojaly will be revived. The President’s visit on February 19 this year to Ballija village in Khojaly district, where he familiarized himself with the restoration work of individual houses and infrastructure and met with the returning residents, serves as a concrete example and vivid proof of this.