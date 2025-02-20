Asia Parliamentary Assembly approves 8 key resolutions on political issues

The Political Affairs Committee of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has approved eight important resolutions aimed at advancing governance, democracy, and regional collaboration in Asia, Azernews reports.

These decisions were made during a session held as part of the 15th Plenary Session of the APA. The resolutions focus on enhancing governance, strengthening the rule of law, and expanding judicial authority, as well as promoting good parliamentary practices.

Notable among the resolutions is the call for fostering friendship and cooperation among Asian nations, with the aim of establishing regional prosperity. The committee emphasized the importance of unity among Asian parliaments and governments in supporting progress, emphasizing democracy as the pathway to harmonious development.

Another significant resolution underscores the unwavering support of Asian parliaments for the Palestinian people and advocates for promoting and safeguarding multilateralism. The committee also highlighted the need for broadening cooperation among APA members to uphold and advance these goals across the region.