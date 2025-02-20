Asia Parliamentary Assembly approves 8 key resolutions on political issues

The Political Affairs Committee of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly (APA) has approved eight important resolutions aimed at
advancing governance, democracy, and regional collaboration in
Asia, Azernews reports.
These decisions were made during a session held as part of the
15th Plenary Session of the APA. The resolutions focus on enhancing
governance, strengthening the rule of law, and expanding judicial
authority, as well as promoting good parliamentary practices.
Notable among the resolutions is the call for fostering
friendship and cooperation among Asian nations, with the aim of
establishing regional prosperity. The committee emphasized the
importance of unity among Asian parliaments and governments in
supporting progress, emphasizing democracy as the pathway to
harmonious development.
Another significant resolution underscores the unwavering
support of Asian parliaments for the Palestinian people and
advocates for promoting and safeguarding multilateralism. The
committee also highlighted the need for broadening cooperation
among APA members to uphold and advance these goals across the
region.