Azerbaijan National NGO Forum calls on Trump and Musk to investigate USAID’s activities

13 February 2025

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum (ANNF) has issued a statement addressed to former U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, whom it referred to as the “Head of the U.S. Department of State Administration (DOGE),” applauding their efforts in exposing alleged misconduct by USAID on the global stage, Azernews reports.

In the letter, the ANNF, representing over 600 Azerbaijani NGOs, accused USAID of misusing U.S. taxpayers' money to serve political interests under the Biden administration, claiming that its activities in Azerbaijan have harmed national values and bilateral relations. The Forum highlighted growing public frustration in Azerbaijan and increasing calls for the expulsion of USAID from the country.

The statement alleges that since 1991, USAID has spent over $410 million on various projects in Azerbaijan, with new data indicating that the country is part of active U.S. grant projects worth $17 million. The ANNF urged Trump and Musk to initiate an audit of USAID’s financial activities in Azerbaijan to uncover any misuse of funds and identify grant-related fraud.

The full letter from the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is as follows:

APPLAUSE OF THE Azerbaijan National NGO Forum to the US President Mr. Donald Trump and the Head of DOGE Elon Musk

Dear US President Mr. Donald Trump!

Dear Head of the US Department of State Administration (DOGE) Mr. Elon Musk!

As the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the flagship of Azerbaijani NGOs, we express our deep gratitude to you for the determination and strong will you have demonstrated in inspecting and exposing the criminal actions of USAID in the global arena.

Unfortunately, over the past many years, US taxpayers' money has become USAID's corruption bait and has been used to form the black network of the Biden-Blinken Administration. During the Biden-Blinken era, which turned into the lost years of Azerbaijan-US relations, calls for the expulsion of USAID from the country and the suspension of its activities, as well as public anger, have also intensified in Azerbaijani society. USAID grants in Azerbaijan have also been an insult to traditional, national and spiritual values, damaging the image and strategic interests of the United States in the region.

Publicized facts show that since 1991, USAID has spent more than 410 million US dollars on projects under various names in Azerbaijan. New facts show that Azerbaijan is also named in various US grant projects worth 17 million dollars that are currently active.

We hope that you will also look into USAID's crimes in Azerbaijan and order an audit of the allocated grants.

As an organization with more than 600 member NGOs, we express that the Azerbaijani public is eagerly awaiting the results of such an investigation and the decryption of grant brokers and fraudsters.

Sincerely,

The Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum