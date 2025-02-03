Hikmet Hajiyev meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian [PHOTOS]

3 February 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

During the meeting, Hikmet Hajiyev conveyed warm greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the greetings and invitation, asking Hikmet Hajiyev to pass on his warm regards to President Ilham Aliyev.