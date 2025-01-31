Azerbaijan proposes key priorities for new UN cooperation framework

31 January 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has put forward proposals for the new Framework Document to be signed between the country and the United Nations for 2026-2030, outlining key areas of cooperation, Azernews reports.

At the “High-Level Strategic Prioritization” event, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli emphasized that the document should incorporate Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities, including:

Implementation of COP29 climate initiatives, reflecting Azerbaijan’s global commitments,

Support for sustainable development in liberated territories, aiding their reintegration,

Inclusion of Goal 18 in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enhance mine safety,

Promotion of economic diversification, expanding exports and innovation,

Strengthening cooperation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital economy.

Bashirli noted that the Ministry of Economy has prepared a detailed presentation on these proposals, aiming to ensure Azerbaijan’s socioeconomic and technological progress aligns with global sustainability goals.