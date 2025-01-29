Ankara Declaration strengthens trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

29 January 2025 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have signed the Ankara Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to deepening trilateral cooperation in key sectors and addressing regional and global challenges.

Azernews reports that the declaration, adopted at the 2nd trilateral meeting of the foreign, trade, and transport ministers of the three countries, includes a comprehensive Action Plan aimed at enhancing connectivity and transport collaboration.

Key points of the Ankara Declaration include:

A reaffirmation of commitment to expanding cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest.

A joint pledge to counter any attempts undermining sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A commitment to fully explore potential in key sectors, including economy, trade, investment, logistics, infrastructure, digitalization, environment, and climate change.

A call to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

Support for Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and demining efforts in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur regions.

Recognition of positive developments in economic, trade, connectivity, and climate cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

Acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s role as the host of COP29 and its presidency in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Emphasis on a unified approach within the framework of the Turkic Development Council (TDC) concerning security and development in Afghanistan to ensure stability in Central Asia.

A welcome for the ceasefire declaration in Gaza, calling for its strict implementation and reaffirming support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Ankara Declaration marks a step forward in the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, reinforcing their collective vision for economic integration, regional security, and sustainable development.