Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Meeting strengthens strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

On January 17, Baku hosted the 10th meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Georgia, co-chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze,
Azernews reports.
The session commenced with a one-on-one meeting between the
heads of government, where current bilateral issues were discussed.
The talks then expanded to include delegations from both sides.
During the meeting, Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze
on his reappointment as Prime Minister of Georgia and the formation
of a new government. He reiterated that developing relations with
Georgia remains one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities,
noting that their strategic partnership has reached a qualitatively
new stage.
Key highlights from the discussions included:
Mutual Support: Both nations emphasized their
shared commitment to supporting each other's territorial integrity
and continuing collaboration within international
organizations.
Economic Cooperation: Georgia was acknowledged
as one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners. Discussions also
reviewed opportunities to boost mutual investments, with Azerbaijan
recognized as the largest investor in Georgia.
Energy and Transport Projects: The meeting
spotlighted major joint projects, including SOCAR’s activities in
Georgia, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the newly initiated green
energy bridge to Europe. Progress in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
was praised, with its cargo capacity increased to 5 million tons
annually, alongside plans to expand the Baku International Sea
Trade Port’s capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons per
year.
Agriculture and Humanitarian Fields: Both
sides expressed satisfaction with cooperation in agriculture, plant
protection, and veterinary medicine. Additionally, cultural and
educational exchanges were emphasized, including the construction
of the new Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theater.
The meeting concluded with the signing of the protocol of the
10th intergovernmental meeting by the two prime ministers. Other
key agreements included:
A Memorandum of Understanding on consular cooperation between
the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
A Memorandum of Understanding on maritime transport between the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.
A Protocol of Intent on environmental cooperation between the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of
Georgia.
This meeting underlines the deepening Azerbaijan-Georgia
strategic partnership and paves the way for expanded collaboration
across multiple sectors.