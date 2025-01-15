Black boxes of crashed AZAL plane arrive in Kazakhstan for investigation

15 January 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The "black boxes" from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that tragically crashed near Aktau have been delivered from Brazil to Astana, Kazakhstan, and handed over to the investigative commission, Azernews reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan confirmed the development, noting that the analysis of the flight recorders marks a critical step in the investigation process.

According to officials, the commission will now proceed to issue a final opinion based on the data extracted from the black boxes. This will provide key insights into the causes of the incident, which claimed multiple lives and raised safety concerns.

The crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft, which occurred on December 25, continues to be a high-priority investigation for Kazakh authorities, with support from international experts.

The accident involved an AZAL passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.

The crash near Aktau has been a tragic incident with a significant loss of life. However, the discharge of two of the injured passengers marks a hopeful turn as recovery efforts continue. The remaining injured individual is making progress under the care of medical professionals, adding to the cautious optimism surrounding the aftermath of the crash.