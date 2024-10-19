Over 400 global youth to convene in Azerbaijan for COY19 ahead of COP29

19 October 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Over 400 young people from various countries will gather in Azerbaijan for the Youth Conference (COY19), which will take place ahead of COP29.

This was stated by Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan’s “Youth Climate Champion” for COP29, during the opening ceremony of the “Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center” (UDAC), Azernews reports.

She noted that there are 22 days left until the start of COP29, and the final preparations are underway.

“Youth will play a key role in the event, with more than 400 young people from around the world coming to Azerbaijan for the Youth Conference (COY19), which will be held before COP29. The conclusions of the Youth Conference will also be submitted to the COP29 Secretariat so that youth perspectives are included in the final document of the event,” she stated.

It is worth mentioning that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year.

---

