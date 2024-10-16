Funds utilized for restoration of liberated areas in Azerbaijan revealed
Azerbaijan disclosed the fund allocated for the reconstruction of Garabagh, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%