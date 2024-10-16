Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 16 2024

Funds utilized for restoration of liberated areas in Azerbaijan revealed

16 October 2024 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Funds utilized for restoration of liberated areas in Azerbaijan revealed
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan disclosed the fund allocated for the reconstruction of Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more