21 September 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Constitutional Court has validated the results of the Milli Majlis elections held on September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

Following the meeting, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, announced the decision of the Constitutional Court Plenary.

As per the decision, the Constitutional Court has approved the results of the Milli Majlis elections.

