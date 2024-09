21 September 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Lerik region, located 17 km west of the Lankaran station, Azernews reports.

The earthquake occurred at 03:45 Baku time, with a depth of 19 kilometers.

No tremors were felt as a result of the earthquake.

