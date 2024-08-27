Uzbekistan's participation in Middle Corridor is extremely important, pundit says

27 August 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan's participation in the Middle Corridor project is extremely important, Azernews reports citing Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, as he stated this during a speech at the event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," which was organized jointly with the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"Transportation sector relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing. Trade turnover along the Middle Corridor is increasing. In this regard, it is very important for Uzbekistan to be more actively involved in this project. Over the past two years, we have seen the practical and financial benefits of the Middle Corridor," he said.

Farid Shafiyev noted that certain investments are needed for the Middle Corridor to function more reliably and generate more revenue.

"Today, the importance of alternative energy is increasing. We can direct our attention to the development of alternative energy. However, when talking about alternative energy, traditional energy should not be forgotten. Therefore, while Uzbekistan has traditional energy sources, they also need to be developed in Azerbaijan," he said.

It is worth noting that an online conference on the topic "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is being held in Baku, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.

Additionally, an Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum was held in Tashkent on August 22. As a result of the discussions, a project portfolio worth $2 billion has been formed.

During President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Tashkent, a meeting between the heads of state and representatives of the business circles of the two countries was held on August 23. As a result of the meeting, seven projects with a total value of $520 million are being prepared for implementation.

