Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Morocco on its National Day

30 July 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Morocco on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan MFA on its official "X" account.

"Congratulations to friendly Morocco and its people on their National Day!" the post reads.

Congratulations to friendly Morocco and its people on their National Day! 🇦🇿🇲🇦@Marocdiplo_EN pic.twitter.com/mJdSGmTPCI — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 30, 2024

---

