CEC Deputy Chairman announces printing of 6,516,567 ballot papers for parliamentary elections

28 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

"A total of 6,516,567 ballot papers will be printed for the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, 2024," Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting, Azernews reports.

On June 28, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and setting snap parliamentary elections.

Under the presidential Order, the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be dissolved and the snap parliamentary elections in the Azerbaijani parliament shall be scheduled for September 1, 2024.

