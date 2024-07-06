President: By the end of this year, 20,000 people will return to the liberated lands

6 July 2024 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

“To date, around 8,000 former IDPs have returned to the cities of Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha and Khojaly, as well as to four villages within the framework of the Great Return Program,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

The head of state noted that by the end of this year, 20,000 people will return to the liberated lands.

---

