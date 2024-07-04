Azerbaijan Defense Minister attends events in Belarus [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

As an honorary guest, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participated in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and the Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Then, the Defense Minister watched the military parade held in Minsk with the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of various countries and servicemen of Azerbaijan Army.

Afterwards, in Victory Square the leaders of the delegations laid flowers at the Victory Monument.

The next meeting of Council of Defense Ministers of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in the National Library of Belarus.

The meeting discussed the current state of military cooperation and issues ahead.

