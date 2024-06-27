FM Bayramov meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

27 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met Sunday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, who is on a visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. They highlighted prospects for a multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries in political, defense, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, educational, and other fields.

FM Bayramov commended the delivery of the C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft produced by the Italian "Leonardo" company to Azerbaijan, noting that cooperation in the sphere of defense would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other international and regional issues of mutual interest.

