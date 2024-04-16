MoU on establishment of Turkiye-Azerbaijan University approved

16 April 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Turkiye-Azerbaijan University was approved, Azernews reports, citing the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decree in this regard.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Turkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU) between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Turkiye signed on February 19, 2024 in Ankara was approved by the decree.

After the Memorandum of Understanding enters into force, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Turkey that the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding have been completed.

