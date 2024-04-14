Azerbaijan, Jordan defence ministries clinch agreement

14 April 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel-General Z. Hasanov met with Major-General Yusif Ahmed Al-Hnaiti, Chairman of the Committee of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

First, an official welcoming ceremony was held. After passing in front of the honor guard, in accordance with the protocol, Colonel-General Z. Hasanov signed the visitor's book.

Cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, an Agreement on cooperation in the field of defense was signed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz